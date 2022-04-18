type here...
“I’m unforgiving and wicked like God” – Bulldog reveals in an exclusive interview (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Controversial artiste manager and showbiz critic, Bulldog has confessed that he’s very wicked and unforgiving.

Speaking in an on-air interview with Caleb Nii Boye on Starr FM, Bulldog emphatically stated that his level of wickedness is on the same pedigree as God.

He continued that although the Bible portrays God to be a very kind and forgiving person but that’s far from the truth.

According to Bulldog, if God has empathy like the Bible claims, he wouldn’t have severely punished Adam and Eve for eating an apple and later subjecting entire humanity to eternal suffering just because of two people.

Bulldog dropped these controversial statements while trying to explain the philosophy behind his aggressive ways of tackling issues.

Bulldog‘s submissions have been tagged as blasphemous by Christians on the internet who hold contrary views to his unusual opinions.

    Source:GHpage

