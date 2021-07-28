- Advertisement -

The United States Embassy in Accra has shown its support and solidarity for the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana who have come under criticism from various quarters by flying a pride (rainbow) flag at its premises.

The Pride flag was hoisted for more than 24 hours to mark Pride Month as part of activities and events to mark the past and the present struggle for human rights, dignity and recognition of the LGBTQI+ community across the world and in Ghana.

Additionally, the US Embassy held a close door reception for top Ghanaian advocates of LGBTQI where the Ambassador motivated them to continue their rights advocacy with the full assurance of US support, MyNewsGH reports.

The Ambassador was particularly impressed with the work of Shone Edem Lawrence for serving as a mouthpiece for the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana.

The US Ambassador has described Ghana as a country where the LGBTQI+ is having a tough time this year, 2021.