type here...
GhPageNewsUS Embassy hoists LGBTQ flag at Ghana office to show solidarity for...
News

US Embassy hoists LGBTQ flag at Ghana office to show solidarity for homosexuals

By Kweku Derrick
ambassador stephanie sullivan
- Advertisement -

The United States Embassy in Accra has shown its support and solidarity for the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana who have come under criticism from various quarters by flying a pride (rainbow) flag at its premises.

The Pride flag was hoisted for more than 24 hours to mark Pride Month as part of activities and events to mark the past and the present struggle for human rights, dignity and recognition of the LGBTQI+ community across the world and in Ghana.

Additionally, the US Embassy held a close door reception for top Ghanaian advocates of LGBTQI where the Ambassador motivated them to continue their rights advocacy with the full assurance of US support, MyNewsGH reports.

The Ambassador was particularly impressed with the work of Shone Edem Lawrence for serving as a mouthpiece for the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana.

The US Ambassador has described Ghana as a country where the LGBTQI+ is having a tough time this year, 2021.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 30, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.9mph
40 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News