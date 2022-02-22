type here...
UTAG agrees to temporarily suspend strike till March 4

By Kweku Derrick
utag teacher stike
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has resolved to temporarily suspend its strike action and return to the lecture hall up to 4th March.

The decision comes after a meeting held by the NEC at the University of Professional Studies on Monday to deliberate on the ongoing industrial action.

The General Secretary of the University of Ghana Chapter of UTAG, Prof. Ransford Gyampo in a Facebook post confirmed the development saying, “be informed that at a National Executive Committee meeting held this evening, we decided to suspend our industrial action and to allow negotiations to commence and be concluded in two weeks.”

The resolution taken by the NEC of UTAG will however have to be put before members of the Association who have five days within which to vote to reject or accept the decision.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed in 2012.

An injunction has however been placed on the strike after an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The court has on two occasions ordered both parties to adopt an out-of-court settlement.

Read UTAG’s statement below:

UPDATES-ON-UTAG-STRIKE-ACTION_page-0001

    Source:GHPage

