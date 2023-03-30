- Advertisement -

Some netizens are disappointed in UTV following the decision by the station to organize a pillow fight during one of their live programs.

It is believed that following the departure of actress Nana Ama McBrown from the station to join Onua TV, the station has lost some numbers in viewership.

Some people believe this is a result of the constant attacks on Nana Ama McBrown by some workers of UTV and the Despite media group who were unhappy with how the actress who was one of the highly paid presenters would ditch the station.

Fast forward, the station is trying its best to ensure they remain at the top spot and decided to organise a pillow fight to entertain viewers.

But looks like this has been received by some netizens as a drop in their programs and believe Nana Ama McBrown leaving the station has destroyed a lot of things.

One netizen posted: “As Nana Ama left now the show and the UTV turn beans and hopeless ???”

Watch the video below:

King-Bail1: “UTV turn consent station”

Fizzfizz_12: “Now ebi play u people Dey do now ???”

Abodie_win: “Masa u guys better bring back mama ama ooh”

Eyelover125: “U made me remembered convert party”

Tabitha_naadu: “Ahhh ?????”

