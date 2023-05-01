UTV shades Mcbrown after her first show on ONUA TV

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Empress Nana Ama McBrown took over social media trends Sunday, 30 April 2021 as she premiered her new show on Onua TV.

The maiden edition of the lifestyle and entertainment program garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube

The refreshing new studio set coupled with an ecstatic studio audience, unexpected guests and a rapturous crowd gathered outside Media General Premises gave the debut show a befitting unveiling.

Performers including MOG Music, OB Amponsah, DopeNation, Yaw Tog, King Promise, Lasmid among many others passed through to throw their weight behind McBrown on her big day.

Despite Nana Ama Mcbrwn’s success at ONUA TV last Sunday, UTV strongly believes they nailed the month of April and the buzz associated with their former employee’s first show premier pon ONUA TV is can’t match up to them.

Sharing pictures of Mzgee, Bulldog, Arnold and others, the TV station wrote;

It could have been no better to end the month of April on #UnitedShowbiz than having these lovely ones wrap up with such a glamorous display.

Social media users who have come across this post have strongly contended that this is an indirect deep swipe at Mcbrown following her first show on ONUA TV.

According to these critics, UTV is indirectly trying to say they that have a well-educated and better host (Mzgee) as well as top-notch pundits (Bulldog, Arnold and Kwame A Plus) plus an expensive production.

Watch the video below to know…

