Celebrated Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah who has witnessed a lot of awards shows around the world including the BET awards has disclosed that the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards now looks like a talk show instead of an award show.

Ameyaw Debrah has joined many on social media who have shared their displeasure about some of the things which happened at the just-ended VGMA24 which came off last Saturday.

According to him after the show, though he was on stage to present an award he wasn’t impressed with the organization of the awards.

One of his problems was the fact that there were long and unnecessary talks by the hosts of the event which could have been avoided at all cost with something else.

His other concern was the fact that the organisers failed to impress him on the night of the event because the production wasn’t good.

Ameyaw Debrah continued that Charter House has been organizing these awards for twenty-three (23) years and still they failed to nail the production in their 24th Edition.

Making some statements on his Twitter handle he mentioned that VGMA was an award show and not a talk show.

He posted: “VGMA is an award show, not a talk show… goodness!”

