The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), in their 24th year, has ended with Black Sherif going home with the Artiste of the Year and other artiste heading home with some awards.

Unlike last year, this year’s event is just a day show and the organisers are sticking to their promise of making it a memorable night.

This year’s event has seen performances from the likes of Piesie Esther, KIDI, DSL, Epixode, Lasmid, King Promise, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Pheelz and others.

Also Read: Lasmid flops at his first VGMA performance

One category which has been announced is the Unsung category and it was won by DSL.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Music Video of the Year – Konongo Zongo (Black Sherif)

Songwriter of the Year – Perez music (Hewale lala)

Unsung Act of the Year – DSL

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niella

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Perez Music

Vodafone Green Award – Worlasi

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best African Artiste of the Year – Asake

Lifetime Achievement Award – Kofi Sammy

Also Read: KIDI performs at VGMA’s 2024

Best Gospel Song of the Year – Piesie Esther

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year – Piesie Esther

Best Hip Hop Song of the Year – Black Sherif (Kweku The Traveller)

Best Hiphop/HipLife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie

Best International Collaboration of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)

Best Hiplife Song of the Year – Lasmid (Friday Night)

Best Afropop Song of the Year – Therapy (Stonebwoy)

Also Read: #VGMA24: Piesie Esther wins Best Gospel Song of the Year

Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year – Atia (Epixode)

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year – King Promise

Best Rap Performance – Obiaa Boa (Amerado)

Best Highlife Song of the Year – Downflat (Kevinbwoy)

Best Afrobeat Song of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)

Also Read: “KiDi is not 100% fit” – Ghanaians react after unimpressed performance at VGMA 24

Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie Ft Black Sherif (Countryside)

Record/Audio Engineer of the Year – Far Away (Gyakie)/(Altra Nova)

Best New Artiste of the Year – Lasmid

Album/EP of the Year – 5 Star (King Promise)

Most Popular Song of the Year – Black Sherif

Artiste of the Year – Black Sherif

Read More: #VGMA24: Black Sherrif Wins Best HipHop Song of the Year