Video: Beautiful lady goes mad after getting down from a sakawa guy’s car

- Advertisement -

A shocking incident unfolded on the streets of Lagos as a young Nigerian lady, adorned like a Gen Z fashion enthusiast, lost her composure, after getting down from a sakawa guy’s car.

The distressing scene played out on her journey home, leaving onlookers bewildered and concerned for her well-being.

The pretty lady, whose appearance initially suggested a carefree demeanour, began exhibiting bizarre behaviour while walking the streets of Lagos.

In a trending video, she can be seen visibly agitated, screaming for help, and engaging in actions that suggest extreme distress.

READ ALSO: Thief begs for mercy as residents use broken glass bottle pieces to shave his hair (Video)

READ ALSO: 35-year-old man arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl (Video)

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Among her distressing actions, the lady touched herself inappropriately and repeatedly mentioned her desire to contact her mother.

Amid her erratic behaviour, she alleged that she had been rapped by a set of Sakawa guys.

Onlookers, understandably hesitant to intervene directly, observed the unfolding scene, with many capturing the disturbing incident on their smartphones.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Lecturer beats and slaps female student for refusing to switch off her phone in his class (Video)

READ ALSO: Lady happily tattoos her boyfriend’s name on her forehead