Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah is counting her losses after a fire that gutted her house on Monday, August 9, 2021, consumed all her properties.

The wife of music star Choirmaster aka Praye Honeho announced the unfortunate incident on social media page after it happened.

According to Beverly, the fire raged for about four hours before it was completely doused by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The highly devastated actress revealed that everything in her home including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and other fashion items have all been burnt to ashes.

She shared videos of scene of the fire with the caption: “My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs … Everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewelry, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone

“My kids room and all their clothes everything is gone.I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from? “

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

In a separate video, she said: “The fire service got in on time but over 40mins they couldnt go inside because of the heavy smoke (I was wondering why they don’t have protective gears for smoke.Why are they not well equipped (gosh).

“They stood there deliberating and another came and that was the worse, they had to use a generator but it couldn’t start which also took awhile, then another came which went thru a neighbours house to the back of the house and started putting off the fire but it was too late”

“My mum, the kids nanny,the kids and I are all left with nothing.

“This country let’s stop doing partisan politics and set our priorities right and stop the misplaced priorities. Ghana hmmmmmm”