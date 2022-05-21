type here...
Video for Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ crosses 1m views on YouTube

By Kweku Derrick
black sherif kwaku the traveller-1
The visuals for Black Sherif’s hit single ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ has garnered over 1 million views in less than 24 hours since its premiere.

The intriguing video directed by renowned videographer, David Nicole Sey was released on Thursday, May 19.

‘Kwaku the Traveller’ begins with a close shot of Black Sherif’s face with fire burning in his eyes. 

The camera then zooms out to show the rapper standing in front of an audience who seem angry at Black Sherif.

Following the commercial success of Black Sherif’s hip-hop banger, it’s only right a well-deserving music video is accompanied to complement the song.

    Source:GHPage

