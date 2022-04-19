- Advertisement -

The passing of the first son of renowned Evangelist Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has brought sad memories to all who were close to him.

Dr David Heward-Mills was only 31 years when he died in a hospital after a short illness, his family announced in a statement on Friday, April 15, 2022.

He was a medical doctor who lived in the United States and work as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the United States of America, for almost two years.

In the aftermath of his death, a rare video showing some of the fun moments he lived during his day on earth has surfaced online.

Watch the heartwarming video below.

David was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

He appeared to be a very exuberant young man with never a dull moment in his life.

Despite being a doctor, he made the best out of every minute he lived and spent quality time partying when he had to let his head down.

May his soul Rest in Peace.