Kidi turns barber because of no shows; video drops

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeat singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as Kidi in a viral video on social media is seen seriously barbering ‘rap doctor’ Okyeame Kwame’s hair.

The ‘Enjoyment’ hitmaker was heard in the video saying if his career as a musician fails, he has other careers he can venture into like photography, barbering and selling of tomatoes. ah! lol

The video after it surfaced on all social media platforms has got netizens amazed as they only thought Kidi is best at only singing and doing his playboy ‘things’ in his music videos not knowing he’s a professional barber as well.

It was a fun-filled moment as captured in the video. Okyeame Kwame looked very calm and steady whilst Kidi served him with some fresh-cuts barbering skills.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The video has garnered lots of comments and reactions by social media users. Take a look at a few of them.

okyeamekwame: “Hahhahhhahahah charley thanks for the dope haircut I was lookin like a caveman. Before you handled my hair” .

xbillsebenezer: “I beg make we see the final look ???”

djpaak: “Can you fix hairline As well? I’m asking for @djvyrusky”

amgmedikal: “Jesus ?”