I have banned Counsellor Lutterodt from appearing on GH One TV – Nana Aba Anamoah

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
General Manager of GhOne TV on-air personality Nana Aba Anamoah has announced via a tweet that she’s banned Counsellor Lutterodt from appearing on GHOne TV.

Her decision follows Counsellor Lutterodt’s comments on Adom TV that people who are raped don’t endure the pain throughout the whole period because it always gets to a time when the start to enjoy themselves in the act.

READ ALSO: Rape victims don’t feel pain throughout their ordeal – Counselor Lutterodt

In a video sighted, the controversial backed his claims saying “Anytime the act begins, you’re not ready for it, but during the act, you consent to it’ adding that research from most individual rape victims proves that in the end they not only enjoy the act but end up having sexual relationships with the rapist.

His comments have got social media buzzing. In this light and for this reason, Nana Aba Anamoah has forever banned him under her watch as the General Manager of GhOne TV.

She also revealed in the tweet that she has actually banned any producer from featuring him on any show on GHOne Television.

Counsellor Lutterodt’s comments have led to the formulation of a petition championed by Ama K. Abebrese for radio and tv stations in the country to ban him with Juliet Ibrahim calling for his arrest.

READ ALSO: EL joins Ama K. Abebrese and others in “rubbishing” Lutterodt’s rape victim comments

Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted;

There’s a reason I have banned any producer from featuring him on any show on @GHOneTV. This crass and baloney will not happen under my watch. It has gone on for so long. Shame on radio and tv stations who continue to feature him for ‘ratings’. Senseless ratings.”

Source:GHPAGE

