A short video from the Blackstars camp that has surfaced online and left many netizens worried captures Mohammed Kudus looking very unhappy and moody during a “Jama” session in the Black Stars camp.

During the session, which was done last evening, the Black Stars players and coaching staff clapped and sang gospel tunes joyously but Kudus alone looked very down spirited in the video.

The Ajax star has been Ghana’s star player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had many folks worried as they did not want to see him sad.

The Blackstars poster boy has won the admiration of most Ghanaians with his performances at the tournament.

