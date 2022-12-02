- Advertisement -

The young footballer who plays as a midfielder for Ajax and the Ghana national team has won him admiration of many football fans following his stellar performance at the World Cup.

After scoring 2 goals in Ghana’s crunch game against South Korea, Kudus has become the talk of the town and the loverboy of many women who have flooded his DMs with messages.

A new video that has surfaced on the internet captures the young man parking his pricey Mercedes Benz AMG.

Wearing a stylish hoodie and flaunting his afro fade, the young winger in the video carefully positioned the car at a parking lot.

Earning over 200,000 euros at the end of every month as a professional footballer, he can afford almost all the expensive cars in the world and the Benz in the video might even be the least among his numerous cars.

Lady sends Kudus to “Alpha Hour” for him to marry her

Apparently, there’s an ongoing battle between Ghanaian ladies on the internet over Kudus Mohammed who has now become a worldwide internet sensation following his two superb performances at the WorldCup so far.

Some ladies have even designed wedding flyers just to be ahead of the race to win the talented footballer’s heart.

A couple of audios which have been trending on the internet for the past few days also expose how some ladies have offered themselves as a 'Thank You' package to Mohammed Kudus for a good job done.