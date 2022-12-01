Apparently, there’s an ongoing battle between Ghanaian ladies on the internet over Kudus Mohammed who has now become a worldwide internet sensation following his two superb performances at the WorldCup so far.

Some ladies have even designed wedding flyers just to be ahead of the race to win the talented footballer’s heart.

A couple of audios which have been trending on the internet for the past few days also expose how some ladies have offered themselves as a ‘Thank You’ package to Mohammed Kudus for a good job done.

In one of the viral recordings by a lady sent to the Instagram DM of the star player, the unknown lady asked Kudus to send her his location as she was ready to go over for him to chop her.

Another lady has raised the bar and seems to be in a comfortable lead now, because she has resorted to spirituality to help her win the heart of the soccer star.

This lady known as Eugenia Ewurama on Facebook summoned Kudus to Alpha Hour Altar and ordered him to marry her in Jesus’ name.

She sent this prayer request to Gid during yesternight’s alpha hour session.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians concerning Eugenia Ewurama’s hilarious request to God…

asanteselina – Aaaaaaah so she woke up at that hour for that,but does she even know him??? eeeeeeeeeiiii

jaideelammy – Wakomaso ade3 aa nono ong…Nyame betie wo dodo

marilynbridgitta – Eiii are people really serious? Boi3 maybe that’s the serious girlfriend coz with God, everything is possible

mzz_mamairene – Arh but I was there so how come I didn’t see this? Eeeeii



marilynthefirst_ – Eiii boys ahunu amane. As3m b3n nie?

Elvis Agyemang, a pastor from Ghana, is the founder of Alpha Hour – It is a nondenominational prayer group where everyone can join on Facebook at 12am.