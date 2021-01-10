Video of Nhyiraba Kojo spraying bundles of cash on strippers at D Black’s beach party

- Advertisement -

Musician and entrepreneur, Nhyiraba Kojo is what people call a certified baller as a new video of him spending money like crazy is trending online.

The millionaire was among the many celebrities present at D Black’s 4-day beach experience dubbed Tropical Fiesta.

Joining stars like S3FA, Nina Richie, American-Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson and a host of others, Nhyiraba Kojo walked in an entourage of ladies and had more than enough to spend for the night.

At a night party at the Maaha Beach resort, Nhyiraba Kojo has been spotted in a new video spraying wads of money on some strippers.

With these ladies backing that ”thang” up in his direction, the musician threw stacks of money on these strippers while they got to work.

The musician who owns a string of night clubs on his own is clearly experienced with the nightlife and he didn’t mind spending his money just to see these ladies twerk.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Nhyiraba Kojo sprays bundles of cash on strippers at D Black's beach party pic.twitter.com/6ABwPRdiN9 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 10, 2021

The people around him at the scene cheered him on as these strippers worked their backs even harder just to get him to spend more money.