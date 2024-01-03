Video of Agradaa and Asiamah counting the money they made from their church members during 31st December watch night

- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa and her hubby Sofo Asiamha have made it into the news once again after they were captured counting the money they made from their church members during 31st December watch night.

As seen in the video, Sofo Asiamah was counting a heap of cash which was from the offertory members of Heaven’s Way Gospel International Church.

Looking very happy and pleased, he unfolded some of the money which was crumbled and requested for for money counting machine to speed up the process.

Nana Agradaa who was recording the whole scene can also be heard in the background cheering on her husband.

This video which is now circulating on social media has received mixed reactions from netizens.

According to a set of social media users, Agradaa and her hubby are scammers who are into the gospel ministry because of the monies they would be able to extort from thier members and not to win souls for Christ.

Blood Kontomire on Instagram for instance commented – New Range Rover loading

@Jsemavor – Cash out season

@Kojo Key – So is this even necessary??

