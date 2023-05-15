type here...
Video of Gyakie and her young lookalike mother warms hearts
Entertainment

Video of Gyakie and her young lookalike mother warms hearts

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Gyakie, the rising Ghanaian music star, has caused a sensation on social media after sharing a heartwarming video of herself spending quality time with her mother.


The video, which was posted on Sunday, May 14th, 2023, has gained a lot of positive reactions from fans who are touched by the display of mother-daughter love.

In the video, Gyakie and her mother were captured in a car, having fun and enjoying each other’s company on Mother’s Day.


The duo seemed to be in high spirits as they laughed and talked, with Gyakie filming the precious moments on her phone.

The video also featured a collage of other memorable moments shared between the two.

The video has since drawn lots of praise from fans who couldn’t get enough of the adorable mother-daughter bond.


Many fans complimented Gyakie’s mother, who looks remarkably young and beautiful. Some even went as far as saying that she looks more like Gyakie’s big sister rather than her mother.

This is not the first time Gyakie has shared a glimpse into her personal life with fans.
The talented musician has a close relationship with her mother, and she often posts pictures and videos of them hanging out together.

