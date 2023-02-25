- Advertisement -

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Junior has come under massive criticism from social media users after one of the videos from his 37th birthday party landed on the internet.

As expected, social media users were hoping to see the son of the revered man of God vibing to only gospel tunes during the celebration because as s staunch Christian – Secular songs shouldn’t be entertained.

But disappointedly, Kwadwo Safo junior was vibing to Kiss Daniel’s viral hit song dubbed Buga.

In the video, his beautiful wife, Zainab Bonkano also wore a revealing outfit which exposed her cleavage.

As seen in the video, the wife of the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles was all charged up for the event as she seductively twerked and danced for her hubby who was in a full celebration mood.

According to social media users who have come across the video, Kwadwo Safo Junior is a complete disappointment to the Christendom because they never expected him to behave like a worldly person.

And as for his wife, she should have covered up her cleavage and it wasn’t also necessary for her to behave like a slutty slay queen in public.

