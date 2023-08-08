Video of married Bola Ray kissing married Anita Erskine causes stir

- Advertisement -

A viral video of Bola Ray kissing Anita Erskine on the lips has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians on the internet.

As seen in the circulating video, Bola Ray who was celebrating the success of Star FM for reaching a new milestone alongside Anita Erskine and the other workers at the prestigious radio station decided to kiss the award-winning female broadcaster on her lips as if they are lovers.

According to a set of social media users who have come across the video, it was quite inappropriate for Bola Ray to proceed to kiss Anita Erskine on the lips after earlier kissing her on the cheeks.

As opined by these critics, as a married man, Bola Ray would know his boundaries and how to interact with other women.

And to make matters worse, Anita Erskine on the other hand is also a married woman with kids.

Meanwhile, others have also shared the opinion that there’s nothing wrong with what Bola Ray did.

With reference to their submissions, it’s not a crime to plant a harmless kiss on the lips of a married woman provided that you’re close friends.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the video…

@Obed_Vodoo – oh its normal. Close friends do kiss on the lips and its nothing. Unless there is something to it.

@Charybrave – Unless they are in a relationship but it very normal for both singles to kiss when they are close friends

@Still_noire – It was friendly

@Miss Portia NK – Men in general can do anything

@Osikaniama – Very normal though

Watch the video below to know more…

