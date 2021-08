- Advertisement -

A new video sighted online has shown the beautiful moments the late corporal Sandra Asiedu was displaying her dancing skills to the administration of the people around.

According to a source, the said video was recorded at a wedding ceremony five (5) days before she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Her landlord who spoke with the media revealed that he believes she was killed by her boyfriend because she was cheating with a military man.

Watch the video below: