Around 10 pm yesterday, sad news that landed on social media confirmed the death of award-winning South African rapper born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes but professionally known as AKA.

The sad incident is reported to have happened in front of YUGO nightclub located in Stamford Hill in Durban (South Africa) where he was set to perform yesternight as part of his 35th birthday celebration.

It is alleged that AKA was standing outside the nightclub when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Amidst the sad news, new rumours which are currently making rounds on social media allege that the rapper was killed on purpose.

It’s been highly speculated that the AKA was shot and killed in retaliation for the tragic death of his fiancee, Anele Tembe.

In April 2021, AKA’s fiancée, Anele Tembe, died after falling from her hotel room in a Cape Town hotel.

AKA had been warned about a dragon on the outskirts of town, but he was unconvinced. When he was with friends, he even shared his current location.

He wanted to make a strong statement about the fact that he was not afraid of the threats on his life and thus decided to go ahead and celebrate his 35th birthday on enemies’ territory.

Anele’s rich father and family have not gotten over the death of their daughter Anele in 2021, and it is heavily alleged in South Africa that AKA was killed out of bitterness for not claiming responsibility for her fiancée’s passing.

This rumour is yet to be established as police investigations are still ongoing.

A clip which was filmed seconds after the rapper was shot had surfaced online.

In the video, the rapper’s lifeless body can be seen sharply dressed in white sneakers and a pair of denim jeans.

