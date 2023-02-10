The rap community and South Africans at large are currently mourning following the disturbing news that indicates that rapper AKA has been shot and killed just this evening.
According to reports, the award-winning rapper was murdered by his assailants in Florida Rd, Durban as confirmed by the South African police.
An eyewitness says he was allegedly shot 8 times in the chest at 8 pm & was the only one gunned down at the scene.
Amidst the depressing news, a short clip which was made moments before the unfortunate incident happened has popped up and received a lot of sad reactions in the process.
In the video, the rapper can be seen hanging out with a couple of friends and making merry.
He appeared very lively and cheerful throughout the short video which has since taken over social media trends.
Watch the video below to know more…
Fans of the award-winning rapper have taken to their various social media timelines to mourn their music idol and sympathise with the bereaved family.
The police in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernon ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.
Another person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard was also wounded, while another unidentified person, who is believed to be a close friend of AKA, has been shot dead.
Stay tuned for more updates on this sad story. Our condolences to the family of the bereaved.
As confirmed in this article, AKA was shot and killed and was pronounced dead by doctors upon arrival at the hospital.
An eye witness who spoke with the media is reported to have said;
“I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed”
