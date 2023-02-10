The rap community and South Africans at large are currently mourning following the disturbing news that indicates that rapper AKA has been shot and killed just this evening.

According to reports, the award-winning rapper was murdered by his assailants in Florida Rd, Durban as confirmed by the South African police.

An eyewitness says he was allegedly shot 8 times in the chest at 8 pm & was the only one gunned down at the scene.

Amidst the depressing news, a short clip which was made moments before the unfortunate incident happened has popped up and received a lot of sad reactions in the process.

In the video, the rapper can be seen hanging out with a couple of friends and making merry.

He appeared very lively and cheerful throughout the short video which has since taken over social media trends.

Watch the video below to know more…

Fans of the award-winning rapper have taken to their various social media timelines to mourn their music idol and sympathise with the bereaved family.

This is sad to the music industry and to South Africa and the entire Africa as a whole

Legendary South African rapper AKA, allegedly shot in Florida Rd Durban. Rest in peace Man ? pic.twitter.com/ZidF1T7nY5 — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) February 10, 2023

The greatest to ever do it in Africa, man, what a legend sad sad day indeed for South Africa?????????? ,this was 1 of my fav jams #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/dFoR5STxpz — Bravado_99 (@DavidKhaba) February 10, 2023

Damn this fuckin tragic as hell. South Africa I’m so sorry for your loss. @akaworldwide always showed me love and hospitality every time we crossed paths. Always welcomed me with open arms. Rest easy king. — Bas (@Bas) February 10, 2023

Aka just tweeted about 2 hours ago. I refuse to believe this news ? — GOD DID Freestyle dropping soon!!!! (@blizzyblade) February 10, 2023

They killed the greatest rapper to ever come out of South Africa,my heart ??RIP AKA pic.twitter.com/1XtXSxcG2c — K A S S I D Y?? ? (@Kassidy_Osam) February 10, 2023

As a country, South Africa is an embarrassment on the continent.



Why should a country have so much crime going on?



It feels so unAfrican. #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/XSLecknHwR — Luther said (@CB_Luther) February 10, 2023

Video shows moments when Rapper AKA was sh0t in South Africa – He has songs with Sarkodie, Burna Boy and others ???? pic.twitter.com/NSatD9MPfs — Ghana Showbiz Online (@ghanashowbizhub) February 10, 2023

One of my SA favourite rappers of all time. South Africa has lost, Africa has lost ??? THIS HURTS ???

Fly high king SUPA MEGA ? pic.twitter.com/OHgY8kjavN — Mr Zed Brand (@MrZedBrand) February 10, 2023

AKA Shot And Killed

The police in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernon ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.

Another person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard was also wounded, while another unidentified person, who is believed to be a close friend of AKA, has been shot dead.

Stay tuned for more updates on this sad story. Our condolences to the family of the bereaved.

As confirmed in this article, AKA was shot and killed and was pronounced dead by doctors upon arrival at the hospital.

An eye witness who spoke with the media is reported to have said;

“I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed”

