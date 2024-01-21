Video: Rashida Black Beauty goes deep into how Pastor Prince allegedly chopped her wotowoto in the hotel room

- Advertisement -

Internet sensation Rashida Black Beauty has resurfaced on social media. The cute black girl has popped up with a scandal against a popular Ghanaian man of God named Pastor Prince Elisha.



In a trending TikTok video that has courted massive attention on social media, Rashida Black Beauty accused Pastor Prince Elisha of sleeping with her.



According to the mother of one, Pastor Prince lured her to Accra with the promise of financially helping her not knowing that he only wanted to get into her pants.

When she got to Accra, he took her to a hotel and started touching her inappropriately.

In the course, he slept with her and later told her not to tell anyone about what had happened.

He later sent her Ghc 1,200 and has since refused to answer any of her calls or texts.

Who’s Pastor Prince Elisha

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, popularly known as “Prophet Major” is believed to be a powerful man of God with the grace of prophetic healing, word, deliverance and deep revelation.



Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi is the head Pastor, founder and leader of Springs Of GRACE Executive Ministry, an Executive Service.

In 2019, he uncovered why Vicky Zugah’s marriages and relationships keep on failing and according to him, it’s because she once dated a married man and the woman cursed her.

In the same year, Pastor Prince said some politicians in Ghana were behind the killing of Suzzy Williams and Kwame Owusu Ansah.

He claimed that they sacrificed their blood to achieve their goals. Suzzy Williams died in 2005 and Kwame Owusu Ansah died in 2008.

He’s now very popular on Tiktok for his daily guidance and counselling to the young and old