Video of Stonebwoy chilling with millionaire Freedom Jacob Caesar

Stonebwoy in a new video was spotted hanging out with millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako otherwise known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group seems to have very influential people in his circle as he was recently seen driving around in DJ Cuppy’s freshly purchased Ferrari.

In the new video, the real estate guru stood next to Stonebwoy as the latter kept rattling in Jamaican Patois.

The decorated DanceHall act in what sounded like advice and a jab as well mentioned that it is imperative for Africans to free themselves from mental slavery and added that nobody could quench either him or Freedom’s fire.

The Prince of Africa, as he likes to be called, born, could only afford a smile while standing in admiration of Stonebwoy’s ability to speak Patois with such fluency.

However, Freedom Jacob Caesar is set to release a documentary dubbed The African Dream which would capture his entire success story and his dream to pioneer African development through Real Estate and Industrialisation today’s world.

Born Nana Kwame Bediako, the millionaire’s dream is to ensure that Africa does not remain the last continent to be developed forever.

From Kwarleyz Residence to Number 1 Oxford Street and to the yet to be built Petronia City, the CEO of Wonda World has several lavish edifices spread all around Accra and his dream is to develop Ghana and Africa.