Video of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale having fun together at 4syte mansion surfaces online

Ghpage has sighted a video of two of Ghana’sstrong and most liked Dancehall acts, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale chilling together at 4syte mansion.

It has been one year after Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy buried the differences to become friends after their long-standing beef came to its climax at the 2019 VGMAs.

In the video, Stonebwoy was sitting down and Shatta Wale standing, the two engaged in a friendly exchange with others joining.

After that, they laughed with the rest of the people around. Moments later, the two were seen outside the mansion exchanging quips with the people around.

Stonebwoy later jumped onto a motorbike which was parked around and sparked it while Shatta Wale stood cheering him up.

Sitting on his motorbike 1GAD- Stonebwoy could be heard shouting “hungry nation” whilst Shatta Wale joined in shouting the hungry nation slogan.

Their meeting comes after Shatta Wale a month back revealed how he has been chilling with the Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy low key behind closed doors.