Award-winning actor turned politician, John Dumelo who is contesting on the ticket of the NDC for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary seat has set social media on fire with fine new looks.

The Actor/Politician on his official Instagram page shared new lovely photos of himself. The picture has resemblance traits of John Mahama and Mahama Ayariga, all of of the NDC.

The pictures after he shared on his page has garnered serious reactions from celebrities and netizens on social media.

dkbghana:“Noooooo bring back the facial hair, you just added 15yrs to your looks ? “

cutie.doll19 :“John Plz This doesn’t fit you, bring the mustache and beard back ??”



keengeorge233 :“You now look like John Mahamma and Mahamma Ayariga combined ??? can’t tell who you reze“



huud_c.e.o: “Are you sure you are not Mahama’s son ?”

amandajissih: “U look different”.