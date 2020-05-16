type here...
Home Entertainment John Dumelo's new campaign look ahead of election 2020 sets social media...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

John Dumelo’s new campaign look ahead of election 2020 sets social media on fire

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
John-Dumelo
John-Dumelo
- Advertisement -

Award-winning actor turned politician, John Dumelo who is contesting on the ticket of the NDC for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary seat has set social media on fire with fine new looks.

READ ALSO:I have revived rap music in Ghana – Sista Afia

The Actor/Politician on his official Instagram page shared new lovely photos of himself. The picture has resemblance traits of John Mahama and Mahama Ayariga, all of of the NDC.

SEE THE PHOTOS BELOW:

READ ALSO: Joyce Blessing joined an occult society to control her husband – Prophet Reveals

The pictures after he shared on his page has garnered serious reactions from celebrities and netizens on social media.

dkbghana:“Noooooo bring back the facial hair, you just added 15yrs to your looks ? “

cutie.doll19 :“John Plz This doesn’t fit you, bring the mustache and beard back ??”


keengeorge233 :“You now look like John Mahamma and Mahamma Ayariga combined ??? can’t tell who you reze


huud_c.e.o: “Are you sure you are not Mahama’s son ?”

amandajissih: “U look different”.

Previous articleJoyce Blessing joined an occult society to control her husband – Prophet Reveals
Next articleMedikal didn’t write WMT diss song – Sista Afia

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Medikal didn’t write WMT diss song – Sista Afia

Qwame Benedict -
Weeks after Ghanaian music lovers accused AMG rapper Medikal as the ghostwriter behind Sista Afia's disses song titled WMT.
Read more
Entertainment

Joyce Blessing joined an occult society to control her husband – Prophet Reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing for some days now has been trending all over media platforms after it came out that her marriage...
Read more
Entertainment

Ahoufe Patri and Kwabena Kwabena caught hanging out together sparks dating rumors (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Several months after denying they are in a relationship, Ahoufe Patri and Kwabena Kwabena have once again got people talking. 
Read more
Entertainment

We’re meant for each other -King Kaninja, Xandy Kamel’s husband speaks after marriage

Lizbeth Brown -
Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel on 14th May 2020 tied the knot with popular sports Journalist, King Kaninja in a lavish but simple...
Read more
Entertainment

Ghanaian Nurse in the viral twerking video wanted

Mr. Tabernacle -
Following the viral twerking video of an unidentified Ghana Nurse, the Nursing and Midwifery Council has released a statement to react to...
Read more
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere agrees to marry an unknown social media user

Qwame Benedict -
GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere has expressed her willingness to settle down with an unknown person who just proposed to her on social...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
70 %
6.2kmh
20 %
Sat
30 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
32 °
Tue
32 °
Wed
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens shocked after seeing the real no makeup face of Gloria Sarfo

RASHAD -
One of the most popular faces on Ghanaians screens is that of actress/ media personality, Gloria Sarfo. As expected,...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News