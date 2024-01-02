Video that can get Afua Asantewaa disqualified trends as she flouts 3rd Guinness World Record singathon rule

- Advertisement -

In a captivating and unprecedented feat, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum recently concluded a remarkable Sing-A-Thon, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous singing marathon.

However, as the nation celebrates her endurance and talent, a heated debate has erupted on social media regarding the potential disqualification of Aduonum’s record-breaking attempt.

Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon, which lasted an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes, has garnered widespread attention and admiration.

While her effort is believed to have surpassed the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012, concerns have been raised about the adherence to Guinness World Records rules during Aduonum’s performance.

The controversy revolves around allegations that Aduonum may have violated some of the rules set by Guinness World Records for the Sing-A-Thon category.

In a video that has ignited a hot conversation piece on the internet, Afua Asantewaa who was performing Samini’s “Where my baby dey” song paused to complain to the DJ that she was worn out and sleeping.

Now, this is strictly against the singathon rules from Guiness World Records because the third law governing the singathon states that;

Singing must be continuous with only brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed between songs.

And here’s the case Afua Aduonum paused to complain.

We are hoping that she will be spared and emerge victorious at the end of it all.

Let’s take a quick look at the Guinness World Records’ rules for Sing-a-thon.

(1) Applications for this record title are granted to applicants who are 16 years of age or over.

(2) The songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognisable and performed to a reasonable standard. This is at the discretion of the Guinness World Records.

(3) Singing must be continuous with only brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed between songs.

(4) Each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes.

(5) No piece of music may be repeated in performance within four hours. Songs can only repeated after 4 hours.

(6) Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute break every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.

(7) Improvisation or jamming is not allowed.

(8) Applicants may be accompanied or not accompanied. If accompanied, no musician may play for more than four hours, after which they must take a break of a least four hours.



(9) After the attempt, a playlist of all tunes performed must be maintained and submitted with the claim.

