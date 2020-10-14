type here...
GhPage Entertainment Video of two female nurses wrestling at a hospital in London
Entertainment

Video of two female nurses wrestling at a hospital in London

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Nurses wrestling
Nurses wrestling
- Advertisement -

A video of two female nurses in a vicious brawl at a hospital in London has gotten netizens in shock.

The excerpt at the beginning shows the two nurses having a heated argument that later escalates into a fight to death.

Apparently these nurses are from Jamaica as they are heard speaking in patois and it is unbelievable the level of unprofessionalism they both showed in the video.

Upsetting about the whole brawl was the fact that a colleague nurse was at the scene capturing their fight on camera.

She was heard at the latter part of the video asking the nurse getting the better of the other in the fight to quit before they start spilling blood all over the hospital cafè.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

One could hardly identity these ladies as nurses as they choke held each other in an altercation that could almost have led to the death of one of them.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
3.9mph
75 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News