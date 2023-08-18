type here...
Video: Two legon female students fight dirty over a guy on campus
News

Video: Two legon female students fight dirty over a guy on campus

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Video Two legon female students fight dirty over a guy on campus
The serene halls of Jean Nelson Hall at the University of Ghana witnessed a dramatic clash between two young ladies, as emotions flared and tensions escalated over a romantic interest.

In a surprising turn of events, two young women who are meant to be focused on their educational pursuits found themselves embroiled in a “wrestle mania” style confrontation over a guy.


The incident unfolded as both ladies fiercely vied for the affections of the same guy, setting off a heated dispute that played out in full view of their peers.

Video Two legon female students fight dirty over a guy on campus

Trending video shows how the exchange of words turned into actions.


The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, leaving observers both stunned and concerned about the consequences of such emotional confrontations within the academic environment.

During the heated exchange of words, one of the ladies firmly stated that the guy will choose her over the other lady on any day.

Source:GHpage

