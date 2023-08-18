Video: Two legon female students fight dirty over a guy on campus

- Advertisement -

The serene halls of Jean Nelson Hall at the University of Ghana witnessed a dramatic clash between two young ladies, as emotions flared and tensions escalated over a romantic interest.

In a surprising turn of events, two young women who are meant to be focused on their educational pursuits found themselves embroiled in a “wrestle mania” style confrontation over a guy.



The incident unfolded as both ladies fiercely vied for the affections of the same guy, setting off a heated dispute that played out in full view of their peers.

Trending video shows how the exchange of words turned into actions.



The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, leaving observers both stunned and concerned about the consequences of such emotional confrontations within the academic environment.

During the heated exchange of words, one of the ladies firmly stated that the guy will choose her over the other lady on any day.

Two young ladies who are supposed to be in school for educational purposes have turned into wrestle mania champions as they engage in a cat fight over a guy at Jean Nelson hall, Legon, with one insisting that the guy would choose her over the other young lady. pic.twitter.com/N2OcjBTc59 — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 17, 2023

