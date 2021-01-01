type here...
Vim Lady shows the face of her handsome husband on social media for the first time

By Mr. Tabernacle
One of Ghana’s strong and bold media personalities Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady, a presenter at UTV has for the first time flaunted her husband on social media.

The Vim Lady we know hardly discloses or shares anything relating to her family to the public but this time she has given a ‘small’ feel of that.

In a selfie picture posted on her social media pages, Vim Lady’s yet to be identified – regards this name – husband gave a smiling face to the camera.

Sharing the photo, Afia pokua wrote; “God bless all those we loved and all those who left our lives. God bless those who taught us lessons and those who continue to pray for us.
We WILL ALL DIE but until then, we pray God gives us the favour and mercy to live under his commandments TILL THE END, so help me God.
MORE MERCY IN 2021″.

Vim Lady was recently in the news over her statement that ‘she will never be a journalist in my next life’.

Her comments comes on the background on the aftermath attacks on journalist following the 2020 general elections.

Source:GHPAGE

