I want to buy Chelsea or Manchester United to let the whites know that I am powerful- Cheddar brags

Presidential aspirant on the ticket of the New Force political movement, Cheddar has caused another stir.

While his statement about creating a sea in Kumasi has become a popular topic for online discussion, another video of him has gone viral.

Cheddar went to Nhyira FM to make his intentions known to the people of the country when he is allowed to become the next president, however, a very short part of his interview has trended, making netizens label him a braggart.

In the viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, “The man behind the mask” bragged that he would like to buy either Chelsea or Manchester United.

When asked about how he sees football in Ghana, Cheddar answered “It is not going on well at all. Things are not well at all my brother. I would like to have an African Champions League. Like the European league. That is the kind of thing I will invest into”.

“As I sit here, I need money to buy Chelsea so that no one will know that I bought it. or buy Manchester to let the white know I am powerful”, Cheddar bragged.