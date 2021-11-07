- Advertisement -

It was an emotional moment when Abena Korkor appeared on UTV to apologise unreservedly to astute broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah

The TV presenter and plus-size model made a surprise appearance on United Showbiz Saturday evening when Nana Aba Anamoah graced the show as a guest.

While the programme was ongoing, the host, Nana Ama McBrown announced that Abena Korkor had requested to be on the show for some unknown reasons.

After she took a seat, Abena disclosed that she was on an apologetic mission to seek forgiveness from the General Manager of GHOne TV for smearing her reputation and dragging her name in the mud in a series of allegations she made on social media in the past.

Her apology centred around some previous allegations she made against Nana Aba, including claims that she procures young girls for ‘big’ men in the country, and also Serwaa Amihere – a presenter at GhOne TV – is the girlfriend of NPP Politicians, Sammy Awuku and John Boadu, who have both been sleeping with her.

Abena, who claims to have turned over a new leaf, vowed never to go back to her old ways again and later blame it on the relapse of her Bipolar – a condition that triggers her to become open about all her secrets.

Nana Aba Anamoah, while reacting to Abena’s bold move, said she had forgiven her accuser and doesn’t hold any gudges against her anymore despite the destruction she’s caused with her false statements on social media.

She, however, noted that she will hold Abena Korkor to her assurance of becoming a better person and wouldn’t repeat the same mistakes again in the future.

Watch the video below.