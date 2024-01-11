We are aware – Check out Guinness World Records’ second official statement about Chef Faila

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s own Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has completed her ambitious cookathon, setting a new benchmark for endurance and culinary excellence.



The chef, who embarked on a journey to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, turned off her gas in a grand finale after an impressive 227 hours and 2 seconds of nonstop cooking.

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak’s cooking marathon went beyond the initial goal of 5 days, showcasing her unwavering determination and culinary prowess.

During the 9 days and 11 hours, she prepared an astounding 156 meals, served 2864 plates, and generously provided food for 450 less privileged individuals.

The decision to conclude the cookathon was made in consultation with her doctors, underscoring the importance of prioritizing her health after the physically demanding feat.

As Ghanaians from all corners of the world took to social media with congratulatory messages for Chef Failatu, a Facebook user, Nana Oppong Nie, took the opportunity to draw the attention of Guinness World Records to the remarkable accomplishment.

In a noteworthy response, Guinness World Records confirmed that Chef Failatu had submitted an application before the attempt and that they are now eagerly awaiting her set of evidence for review.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

