We don’t have issues with Captain Smart – Nana Yaa Brefo And Yaa Kyere speak

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian media personalities Nana Yaa Brefo and Yaa Kyere have debunked rumours there is enmity between them and their fellow colleague Captain Smart.

The two responded to the speculations via a video recorded in the United Arab Emirates as they went shopping in the Dubai Mall.

Nana Yaa Brefo also denied involvement in the suspension of the Angel FM morning show host as she expressed shock about hearing the news.

Yaa Kyere in the video urged Ghanaians to stop peddling lies about persons they do not have justifiable information about.

She intimated that rumours without facts are one of the elements that cause friction among friends which Ghanaians must desist from.

Watch the video below.

It is unclear what issues are

Source:GHPage

