Accomplished female artist from Ghana professionally known as MzVee has also offered her opinion on the controversy surrounding the national cathedral.

The construction of a national cathedral has been one of the most hotly debated issues in recent months with many Ghanaians sharing the opinion that a cathedral is not currently necessary given the state of the country’s economy.

In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, MzVee expressed the opinions of the majority of Ghanaians, saying that rather than constructing a national cathedral, certain basic issues need to be fixed.

In her own words;

I think there are basic things we should look at before we think about building a national cathedral in this country. I feel like for every five minutes there is a church, so why don’t we focus on fixing street lights, fixing potholes basic things like that before we think about one big church for God.”

Mzvee also lamented over the economic hardships in the country by revealsing that at she was filling her car’s tank with GHC 300, however, the situation has changed adding that she now uses GHC 700 to fill her tank.

She said;

“Hardship has definitely increased in Ghana. I think Ghana is part of the top 5 countries since the Ukraine and Russia war that is like going through it.

I was filling my tank for about GH300 but now I fill it for close to GH700 so yeah it’s hard in Ghana. I don’t have a good take on E-Levy because I feel like it’s a double taxation situation.”