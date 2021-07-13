- Advertisement -

Actress and socialite Moesha Buduong has advised ladies to stop sleeping with men for money or to acquire wealth and properties.

According to the slay-queen who is now a born-again Christian made this comment after she attempted to commit suicide but was saved by some young people around the scene.

Moesha in April 2018 in an interview with CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour revealed that in this part of the world, the only source of surviving on the part of ladies is to date rich and married men.

In the interview, she confirmed dating a sugar daddy who is sponsoring all her lavish lifestyle.

Her comments angered some ladies whiles others stated that she had said the truth and doesn’t need to be crucified.

Fast forward, Moesha has now found Christ and following her failed attempt to commit suicide stated that ladies instead of sleeping with these rich men for money they should rather work hard and pray to God.

In a video available she revealed ladies who sleep with these big men exchange their glory for peanuts from these rich men because they don’t know where those men get their monies from.

Watch the video below:

She stated that it’s because of those things that are the reason why businesses of these slay queens doesn’t last before collapsing.