The family of Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame – one of the police officers killed following their arrest over their alleged involvement in bullion van robberies – says they are yet to see his dead body.

About a week ago, the Ghana Police Service announced it had made headway in the investigations into multiple bullion van robberies recorded in Greater Accra.

It said preliminary investigations had established the involvement of two policemen among a number of other suspects. The officers are Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame.

They were to appear before a court on Wednesday. But a day before their arraignment, the police in a fresh statement said the two officers had been shot dead in an exchange of gunshot during an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the robberies.

Speaking in an interview, Richard Nyame, the younger brother of the Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame, said the whereabouts of his elder brother is unknown as the police administration has refused to divulge any information about the alleged deceased police officer.

“My brother was on admission at a hospital when the police apprehended and charge him with involvement in the robberies. His wife was by his bedside when the arresting officers came to pick him up. Since then, nothing had been heard about him till now that he has been reported dead.”

“We have been left in the dark as all efforts to get further clarification from authorities has proven futile. If indeed he is dead where is his body?” he asked.

