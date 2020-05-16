- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel on 14th May 2020 tied the knot with popular sports Journalist, King Kaninja in a lavish but simple ceremony.

The marriage ceremony actually took Ghanaians by surprise as it was not expected that King Kanjinja will settle for a ‘controversial’ person like Xandy Kamel.

However, in an interview with Zionfelix, Xandy Kamel’s husband explained why he decided to settle down with her and no one else.

He explained that he chose to marry Xandy Kamel because, she is the type of woman he had always dreamt of and are meant for each other.

He added that he never needed a perfect person to settle down with and Xandy Kamel was the right choice.

The sports journalist further stated that he has dated quiet girls who are poisonous and that Xandy Kamel is the exact opposite which he adores

“I never needed a perfect person because I am not perfect. I believe in transition and somebody who is ready to learn and change.

She needed somebody who will have time for her and I also needed someone who will understand me, so automatically we all came on the same page. I have mingled with ladies who are quiet but very poisonous.

I know her and she is the type of lady I had always wanted. The reason I chose Xandy is because I am not perfect and I needed somebody who is also not perfect so that we can all perfect ourselves”, King Kaninja explained.

Xandy Kamel’s husband also averred that he is not perturbed about the perception people have about his wife because they don’t know her.

He also added that he is happy he made the right choice and has also accepted her the way she is.

The marriage ceremony took place at Paloma Hotel, Spintex Road, opposite KFC at Community 18 junction.

Congratulations to the new couple.