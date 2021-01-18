We might declare another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to increase – Nana Akufo Addo

- Advertisement -

The president of the republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo yesterday addressed the Nation with the steps taken by him and his government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which has now been declared as a global pandemic.

In his 22nd address to the nation, the President stated emphatically that they would be forced to reintroduce various restrictions including a possible lockdown if Ghana’s COVID-19 cases continues increase.

“It is important that I remind all Ghanaians that severe punishments exist on our statute books for persons breaking the law on the mandatory wearing of masks. Should anyone be arrested by the security agencies disregarding this directive, that person will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns, which had a negative impact on our economy and on our way of life. But should that become necessary, i.e., should the number of active cases continues to increase at the current rate, I will have no option but to re-impose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So, together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols,” he warned.