The foster brother of Davido has disclosed that, prior to the death of the Afrobeasts singer’s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, the family got a revelation.

Emeka Senator in a cryptic post shared on his Instagram stories however said they took what appeared to be a warning from God “for granted”.

Ifeanyi died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home. He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The tragic death occurred on Monday, October 31, just ten days after his third birth anniversary on 20 October.

Condolences have been pouring in from fans, colleagues and sympathizers across the world. While others who are still in denial are waiting for a statement from either the 30BG team or from Davido himself.

But Davido’s brother, in what appears to be a confirmation of the sad news, took to his Instagram story and wrote;

“The revelation was taken for granted. God we are sorry.”

Davido and Chioma Rowland had traveled for a family gathering to Ibadan yesterday and had left Ifeanyi with his caretakers who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

A distraught and inconsolable Davido was removed from Evercare Hospital and taken to his father’s house.

Meanwhile, eight of the domestic staff of singer Davido have been arrested for questioning following the drowning of his son.

According to a source close to the heartbreaking incident, the Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them.

The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her.

They began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool.

No one could explain how the boy got into the pool.