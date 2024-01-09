“We want to be your sidechicks” – Ghanaian ladies beg Berla Mundi’s billionaire husband

- Advertisement -

Berla Mundi and her billionaire husband tied the knot on 6th January 2023 and had their Thanksgiving service on 7th January 2023.

While the event itself was kept under wraps, exclusive videos from the ceremony surfaced online a few hours after the event providing an intimate look into the couple’s special day.

In one particular video, Berla Mundi shared the heartwarming story of how their paths crossed and the serendipitous nature of their union.

Berla Mundi, the esteemed Ghanaian media personality, revealed that her union with David Tabi was, in her words, “meant to be.”

Fast forward, it has been learnt that David Tabi is from a wealthy home and his family owns Barbex Group.

Who’s David Tabi

David Tabi is believed to be in his late 30s. He was born in Ghana but was flown outside the court to study abroad at around 15 years old to later come and manage his parent’s business empire.

His parents are Mr and Mrs Tabi who are the owners of Barbex Group which is worth around $1 billion in valuation.

Berla Mundi’s husband David Tabi is handsome and apart from having a wealthy family background, also possesses a charming physique.

According to David’s LinkedIn profile, he had his college education at Lincoln School in London, a renowned institution known for its commitment to academic excellence.

For the past 12 years, he has served as the operations manager for Barbex Group, a role that has allowed him to showcase his skills in managing and optimizing business operations.

The operations manager’s tenure with Barbex Group has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a strategic approach to operational efficiency.

His leadership has been instrumental in steering the company through dynamic market conditions, ensuring its continued growth and success.

