Veteran Kumawood actress, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu also known as Asabea has caused a stir online.

In a video flying across social media platforms, the Kumawood actress was seen attending a program, but it turned out that her dress for the event got talked about and not the program she attended.

In the viral video, Mercy Asiedu is dressed in a way that has made many netizens metaphorically link her to wrestler John Cena.

Mercy Asiedu was dressed in a club top, and skirt and had put on a winter boot.

Taking to the comment section, concerned netizens have taken the Kumawood actress to the cleaners for dressing like a slay queen, meanwhile, she is married to a king.

Others also pulled the legs of the actress, saying that she looked like Commando, with others calling her all sorts of names.

“What is this ????? at times if u want to wear a particular outfit. Look at your body type age , your status in a society n marital status before . N just becos u love the dress doesn’t mean you should wear or buy it . ?? I dnt knw who advice her to wear dis”, a netizen stated.

Another netizen mocked her, saying “John cena walking to de ring to fight ?”

Another netizen said “Johnny bravo or whatever you call her ,she still looks good”.

Mey3m mpo ashe me???? but she’s looking all good ?”, a netizen expressed shock.