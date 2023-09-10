Just In: Wendy Shay involved in a near-death accident with a tipper truck (Video)

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has been involved in a harrowing accident on the Kwabenya Road in Accra.

The accident, which has left her customized Jeep vehicle badly damaged, has shaken fans and followers of the artist. W

The singer, known for her chart-topping hits and dynamic performances, was involved in what has been described as a ghastly accident.

Photographs and videos from the scene show her Jeep in a broken and dented state, bearing witness to the severity of the collision.

According to an eye witness; “I saw a lady who had Wendy Shay’s hairstyle come out of the vehicle. So I rushed to her side, and it was Wendy Shay.

I quickly asked her what was happening, and she said she could not talk much, but her head was aching because it hit the dashboard.”

“Wendy Shay tried very hard but could not avoid the truck. Had it not been that she quickly drove into the gutter, Wennd Shay’s wrangler would have toppled or something”

