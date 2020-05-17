type here...
Wendy Shay wasn’t the one who introduced me to Bullet – Fantana tells the truth

Upcoming musician Fantana is still not done with her attack on her label mate Wendy Shay as she has dropped new secrets of her and the label boss Bullet.

According to Fantana in her new attack, she met Bullet without the help of Wendy Shay but she was forced by Bullet to tell a lie to make Wendy look good.

Explaining how it all happened, Fantana revealed that she had met with Bullet a long time before he even signed Wendy Shay unto the RuffTown label.

Also Read: Angry Fantana threatens to beat Wendy Shay for insulting her teeth

She continued that after she was finally signed unto the label, she had a chance to be interviewed on Zylofon FM but before the interview, Bullet asked her to say Wendy Shay was the one who connected her to him.

Fantana added that though she was not too pleased with the idea, she just had to do it just to make Wendy feel happy.

But after some time she realized Wendy hating on her after they got closer to each other.

Also Read: “Debia money money but u no get anything” Wendy Shay shades Fantana,she responds

Fantana went ahead and said she had to pack out of the Rufftown camp because she realized Wendy was ‘evil’ and saw her as a threat.

Watch the video below:

This revealation comes hours after Wendy Shay threw shots at Fantana for not using her big teeth to get a hit song.

A comment that really got to Fantana who has in her earlier video threatened to deal with Wendy Shay.

