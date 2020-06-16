Wendy Shay’s mother reacts to her daughter’s alleged romantic relationship with Bullet

The mother of popular musician Wendy Shay has reacted to claims made by a pundit on Neat Fm, Emma about her daughter’s alleged sexual relationship with Bullet.

In a Facebook post, the musician’s mother known as Obaapa Kaakyire Addo refuted all the claims made by Emma.

According to the musician’s mother, her brother never sacked Wendy Shay from his house as purported by Emma.

She also revealed that all the allegations levelled against her family are false and it just aims at tarnishing her family’s image.

She further stated that she will not allow anyone to peddle false information about her family and demanded an apology from Emma.

See post below;

This comes after the pundit on Neat Fm known as Emma Afrifa disclosed that the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker was sacked from her Uncle’s house after she decided to venture into music.

According to Emma, Bullet was the one who provided a home for Wendy Shay and also decided to nurture her talent.

She further stated that she sees no wrong in Bullet and Wendy Shay having a sexual relationship because they are both adults.

Watch the video below;

However, Bullet and Wendy Shay on countless occasion has denied ever having a romantic relationship.