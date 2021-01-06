type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Whatsapp Chats of a pastor begging his teenage female youth leader to...
Lifestyle

Whatsapp Chats of a pastor begging his teenage female youth leader to come home for an affair

By Mr. Tabernacle
Whatsapp Chats of a pastor begging his teenage female youth leader
Whatsapp Chats of a pastor begging his teenage female youth leader
- Advertisement -

A WhatsApp chat between a pastor and a teenage female youth leader of his church has found it’s way to social media.

The unidentified pastor in the chat has been taking advantage of the young and naïve teenager at the least of opportunity.

According to the chats, the man of God is having an affair with the lady at the blind side of her parents.

Since the parents on the other hand have trusted so much their daughter, she takes delight in doing it. It appears she has had about 2 abortions already for the pastor.

Uncertain on how the chat surfaced on social media, the ‘rapscallion’ pastor in the chat begged the lady to come over to his house to be bonked again in an exchange for money.

Read chat below;

Pastor leaked chat
Pastor leaked chat
Pastor leaked chat 2
Pastor leaked chat 2

Some pastors can do the worst… smh!!!

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News