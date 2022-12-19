type here...
Wife begs husband's side chick to come back
Entertainment

Wife begs husband’s side chick to come back

By Armani Brooklyn
Wife begs husband's side chick to come back
This is quite the opposite of what we were expecting to hear concerning wives and their husband’s side chicks.

Wives are known to have intense hate and dislike for their husband’s mistresses but this super wife is exceptional.

A video that is currently circulating on social media is nothing but a plea to a side chick to return to her position as the second pleasure maker for a married man.

In this video, the worried wife filmed her husband utterly disturbed by the fact that his side chock has broken up with him.

As revealed by the wife, her hubby who was always happy has now turned into a miserable person overnight and this doesn’t sit well with her.

The married woman claimed that her husband has not been the same ever since his side chick stopped replying to his texts.

However, she pleaded with the lady to continue texting him so she can have peace in her home as revealed in the video.

She captioned the video, “To the lady who stopped texting my husband please text him he hasn’t been the same since you left. I don’t know peace since you left.”

    Source:Ghpage

