Wife completely destroys her husband’s car for cheating on her (Video)

A trending video on social media that has received mixed reactions dom social media users captures the moment an irate wife was filmed totally destroying her husband’s car for allegedly cheating on her.

In the viral video, the infuriated wife can be seen using a piece of stone to smash the windscreen, the side door windows, the quarter glasses and the rear windshield.

The overpowered and guilty husband who was short of words was the one who recorded the whole incident.

Seemingly, he might send it to her family and eventually divorce her because next time, she might butcher him to death after a heated argument.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the video…

@ForeverDau – One of the very few things that’ll trigger the divorce button in me. Anger enter you finish, you dey destroy my property? Small time na my life you go come for. Tueh!

@DavidDreezy – Omo I can’t forget back in Benin my guy was dating this girl, 2am I was sleeping jejely and the noise that woke me up was that of someone smashing tv and other valuables on the floor while screaming. The babe used his finger print to unlock his phone while we were sleeping and started the war of destruction. The most painful part of everything was that when she calmed down hours later she started crying and regretting her action, I felt like slapping her to coma. Ps; she did it on several more occasion before my guy left her for good

@Mbphotography – Anytime I see such things I ask myself So to some Men how do you choose your women?? What do you really look out for. Because all I know is some are really enjoying their marriage ooo

@Iamstephenchris – I’m sorry but the only thing i cannot and will never take is a person male or female who doesnt know how to diplomatically settle issues no matter what it is. If this were me, I’ll let her finish with thr destruction, then quietly exit the marriage. We will not swtrle this.

